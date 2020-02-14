Jump to content


Are you worried about the Coronavirus?

Started by pete_c , Today, 10:07 AM

Poll: Are you worried about the Corona Virus

Are you worried about the Corona Virus

Posted Today, 10:07 AM

Coronavirus


 

  Infections top 64,000: Mainland China has recorded 5,090 more cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the global total to 64,435. The death toll from the coronavirus has now risen to at least 1,383, outside mainland China.
  •  
  About the spiking numbers: China's government said the spike in cases was due to a change in how cases are tabulated. The total will now include "clinically diagnosed cases" — people who demonstrate all the symptoms of Covid-19 but have either been unable to access a test or are believed to have falsely tested negative.
  •  
  Medical workers at risk: China says over 1,700 medical workers have been infected by the virus, and six have died.

 
 


