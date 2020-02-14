Are you worried about the Coronavirus?

Infections top 64,000: Mainland China has recorded 5,090 more cases of the novel coronavirus[/url] bringing the global total to 64,435. The death toll from the coronavirus[/url] has now risen to at least 1,383, outside mainland China.
About the spiking numbers: China's government said the spike in cases was due to a change in how cases are tabulated. The total will now include "clinically diagnosed cases" — people who demonstrate all the symptoms of Covid-19 but have either been unable to access a test or are believed to have falsely tested negative.
Medical workers at risk: China says over 1,700 medical workers have been infected by the virus, and six have died.