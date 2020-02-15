Custom Kodi and BMW interface

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

Note this only works on BMW automobiles

Bus communications has been extensively documented over the years.

Purchased an custom interface which sits on the bus and is seen on the head unit. (~$300 or so).

This inteface has a display item on the HU and taps in to aux audio. (DSP also).

The BMW Bus interface is written in Python and reads the NAV-Radio buttons in the dash and on the wheel controls.

The PC OS can be Windows, Linux or Android. Here using Linux.

Hardware required:

1 - CIS-Ibus Interface $~300.00 - connects to the serial bus and audio aux - has two video outputs - one for an aux monitor and one for HU.

2 - PC - can be an RPI Arm based or TV Box or Intel based PC

Sofware used:

1 - Kodi LibreElec

2 - Confluence - BMW theme

3 - BMW Bus plugin