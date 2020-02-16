Elk-M1G Achieving 24-hours or Better for Smokes on Battery

Posted Today, 10:17 PM

My inaugural post, thank you!

I'm considering replacing my end-of-life hardwired line-voltage smokes by adding smoke/CO sensor/sounders into my ELK-M1G system that currently does burglary and some Home Automation integration.

WRT smokes/CO I'm concerned about assuring at least the 24-hour on-battery availability required for smokes (UL), 1A max load on the main board (UL), and, not exceeding the useful capability of a 12AH maximum-allowed battery powering my P212S power supply.

I've currently got 0.7A on the main board (0.5A of which is the direct-wired siren on Output 2), and 0.6A on the P212S which already exceeds the 24hr capability of its maximum recommended 12Ah battery in UL mode. I can move some loads around if needed, like perhaps powering the siren with yet another power supply and battery.

Also, being here in Northern California, we could be without utility power for 3-4 days at a stretch thanks to our local bankrupt utility's woes. (I *could* install generator-only outlets to which I'd move the panel upon a scheduled power outage if I can't get sufficient battery power to cover the outage duration. Note, So-far I only run my portable generator during the day using a hydra of extension cords to serve critical loads that haven't to date included the ELK-M1).

For Smokes/CO, I'm looking at a System Sensor COSMOD4W module (.078A 4-wire) and seven COSMO-4W's (.280A combined) = ~0.4A worst case new load with the daisy chain of smokes alarming together.

I don't have central monitoring (a separate question for the future...)

In my looking at other configurations that include alarms, I'm not sure I've really seen enough battery capacity to meet code, particularly where non-fire-related powered sensors are significant (glass-break and motion in my case along with two M1XINs, 2 keypads, 1 M1XRF2H wireless, etc.).

1. Does anyone have any power-supply / battery capacity recommendations for this configuration?

2. Any thoughts about how to or if I can suppress Elk's on-battery sounding after a few seconds (but not suppress it on low-battery) when I know the utility-power's out until they restore it, and yet still maintain smoke/CO local alarm capability?

Otherwise, I'm liable to replace the smokes as is and pull their dry contacts back to the ELK. But, would a future central monitoring service be OK with that?

Thanks









