I know the Omni supports Radio RA2 but I have not been able to determine if that includes support for the RA2 Select equipment as well. Hopping someone knows for sure.
Omni RA2 Select Support
Started by Spuds , Today, 12:55 PM
Posted Today, 12:55 PM
Posted Today, 01:39 PM
It does not. It requires the serial port on the main repeater, which Select does not have.
