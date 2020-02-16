Jump to content


Omni RA2 Select Support

Started by Spuds , Today, 12:55 PM

#1 Spuds

Posted Today, 12:55 PM

I know the Omni supports Radio RA2 but I have not been able to determine if that includes support for the RA2 Select equipment as well.  Hopping someone knows for sure.


#2 neillt

Posted Today, 01:39 PM

It does not.  It requires the serial port on the main repeater, which Select does not have.


