Help - New HAI OmniPro II install with Russound Audio/Video and need an IOS/Web Rule Engine, etc - Pete?

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

Hi,

I have read a lot of posts here and elsewhere and have some initial questions given the rapid technology advancements, smart wireless and recent state of HAI discontinuance, etc.

Basically I have been working on this project off and on (more off the on lol) very slowly. I have a fully hardwired home I built 10 years ago with the latest and greatest but have yet to install, let alone integrate it all.:

Core things are:

- HAI OmniPro II Security and Automation with basic hardwires sensors and basic control panels (not any OmniTouches). - Not installed

(basic widow sensors, motion, glass break, etc. like to add doorlocks, HVAC, Garage and Cams and possibly Irrigation - Window Shades not needed)

- Russound CAV6.6 Audio and Video. - Partially installed

- Russound Compoint Audio and Intercomm. - Not installed.

Anyway I have/had some of the rooms with the CAV6.6 up and working though I am not sure how useful this will be now with HD quality or lack there of.

To start my main initial questions are:

1 - What are the best options for a Rule Engine/Software to work with the above (eg HomeSeer, openHAB, Home Assistant, others, etc.)?

Ideally IOS or web based for IOS BUT would be open to Win or Linux devices/tablets/computers, etc. especially if they are the better/stable/featured product.

I have/had an iRule dev license that I never really used and apparently they seem to be out of biz. So thats was a waste of $200.

HomeSeer sounds like it was the goto, but seems like some have moved away from it for whatever reason, and HS4 is coming.

I realize there are multiple answers and pros/cons to all of them. So any help and opinions will surely help me with this.

2 - Considering the answers to # 1, should I get at least one (or more) OmniTouches? Or ideally the above will replace the need for them and free up more $ to those upgrades, etc.

3 - Any highly experienced users out there with all the above, interested in paid consulting to answer some questions as I go to get me up and running - Pete_C?

I have some experience and training (need to revisit it) so I am not a complete noob and a very technical person and experienced web programmer (though not up to date). So I won't waste peoples time with stupid questions (hopefully lol).

Though a lot of the information and training available is all "older" information and seems it has evolved in a lot of areas, especially with 3rd party interrogations, controllers and upgrades, etc.

Any possible interested please PM me your information and email as I can not PM anyone (maybe because I am a new user?)

Thank you all very much in advance. Me and especially my wife thanks you for getting me moving on this. lol

Geo