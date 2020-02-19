Jump to content


ELK M1 Gold send e-mail after 5 mins of Input

Started by TriLife , Today, 07:16 PM

Greetings;

 

I have my M1 Gold send me an e-mail, when power fails (router and M1 EXP are on backup batteries).

 

It also is supposed to send me an email, when power comes back. Unfortunately, our beloved PG&E often has outages, which last beyond the autonomy of the backup. So, when the AC turns back on, the system sends the email right away, but the router is not yet ready, resulting in no e-mail.

 

I'm sure there is a way to add a timer into the rule, which waits a couple of minutes before sending the message, enough for the router to finish booting.

 

Can anyone help me with this please?

 

Cheers;


You can do this by using a phantom output as a timer to create the delay.

 

Whenever AC Fail Restore Occurs

  Then turn Output 100 ON for 5 Mins

 

Whenever Output 100 State is turned OFF

  Then Send email Message1 to email1


Implemented!

Thanks a bunch

Can I ask a somewhat related follow-up question:

The M1 Gold specifies 18Ah as max battery to be hooked up to it's charger. Is there any harm putting 27Ah there?

Cheers.

Hi RAL,

Well, I kind of did this:

Whenever AC Fail Restore Occurs
Then turn output 100 ON for 3 minutes
Then Send Email1

I tested this and it seems to work...

Any harm doing it this way, instead of the two Whenever solution you propose?

Cheers
