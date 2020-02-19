ELK M1 Gold send e-mail after 5 mins of Input

Posted Today, 07:16 PM

Greetings;

I have my M1 Gold send me an e-mail, when power fails (router and M1 EXP are on backup batteries).

It also is supposed to send me an email, when power comes back. Unfortunately, our beloved PG&E often has outages, which last beyond the autonomy of the backup. So, when the AC turns back on, the system sends the email right away, but the router is not yet ready, resulting in no e-mail.

I'm sure there is a way to add a timer into the rule, which waits a couple of minutes before sending the message, enough for the router to finish booting.

Can anyone help me with this please?

Cheers;