Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

HAI 20A04-2UPG 4.0b Chip Needed

Started by centerscape , Feb 22 2020 08:38 AM

  • Please log in to reply
3 replies to this topic

#1 centerscape

centerscape

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 2 posts

Posted 22 February 2020 - 08:38 AM

Folks,

 

I've missed the boat and need your help....

 

I installed an HAI system back in 2007.  The system has been VERY reliable, and never needed any type of service or fine tuning after setting it up.... 

 

I have the old 2 Layer board, which means the chipset is not flashable.. I currently have 20A04-2 UPG version 2.16a... Yes, that version is from 2008....

 

After many years, I got the itch to make some programing changes; however, based on my chip, limited to the great features added in newer firmware versions. 

 

In calling Leviton, I found out the last boat departed back in August of 2019, as this is when Leviton discontinued supporting/selling the chip for the 2-layered board; hense, I missed the boat...!

 

Does anyone know how may have the last firmware version made, which was 4.0b?    If not, does anyone know anyone that still have their version behind 4.0b when upgraded?

 

OR....  Does anyone have a successful process they can share with making a chip with an eeprom programmer?

 

Any guidance would be GREATLY appreciated!

 

Regards,

Bernie

 

 

           


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9679 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted 22 February 2020 - 03:33 PM

You can still buy the upgraded chips from ASIHome (Worthington). I got an email a couple of weeks ago that they still have them in stock.


#3 centerscape

centerscape

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 2 posts

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 AM

Thanks for the info!...

I just emailed them to see if they have one in stock.

#4 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9679 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 12:00 PM

Call them. 


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·