Hai Omnistat2

Started by jjarvis728 , Feb 22 2020 09:04 AM

jjarvis728

jjarvis728

Posted 22 February 2020 - 09:04 AM

I have two 2 Omnistat 2 controllers

 

The  Downstairs is on a Bosc AC with HeatPump and it works correctly. My Upstairs is a regular Ac Unit. I also have indoor temp Sensor. The problem I'm having that the upstairs unit don't display correct temp on my SnapLink I get a 0  Degree on the program. I have check all wiring all is good. I have check the Address. My Downstairs is on  address 1 and Upstairs is on address 3. But for some reason I Can't get omni controller to see the correct address. This has stump me for a while. any suggestions.


pete_c

pete_c

Posted 22 February 2020 - 03:30 PM

Disconnect the questionable Thermostat and connect it directly to the panel via some short wires.  (1-2 feet).  If it still giving you issues it could be that your thermostat is defective??


