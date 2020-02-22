Hai Omnistat2

Posted 22 February 2020 - 09:04 AM

I have two 2 Omnistat 2 controllers

The Downstairs is on a Bosc AC with HeatPump and it works correctly. My Upstairs is a regular Ac Unit. I also have indoor temp Sensor. The problem I'm having that the upstairs unit don't display correct temp on my SnapLink I get a 0 Degree on the program. I have check all wiring all is good. I have check the Address. My Downstairs is on address 1 and Upstairs is on address 3. But for some reason I Can't get omni controller to see the correct address. This has stump me for a while. any suggestions.