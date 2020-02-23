Jump to content


Vizia Rf reverse association

Started by rumb , Yesterday, 10:34 AM

#1 rumb

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 AM

I've been trying to build a small network.

I have 2 dimmer outlets that work fine, 2 15A switches for ice melt and 1 door sensor.

 

I cannot get reverse association on the 15A switches and dont understand how the door sensor is suppose to work. There is no reverse association shown in the vizia IT.

 

The 15A switches I can turn on via omni.  They are dsc06106-zwus AEON LABS

 

The door sensor I have as a unit in omni but cannot see any action when activating the contact.

 

Any ideas to make vizia work? or should I just wait for eventual homeseer install?


Posted Yesterday, 11:59 AM

You cannot utilize any wireless ZWave sensors with the VRCOP / Omnipro 2 panel. 

You can utilize wired / wireless alarm panel zone sensors.
