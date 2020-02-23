M1G Low battery at 12.8V

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Are you measuring the 12.8V after the M1 has shutdown?

What capacity battery are you using, and how old is it?

As the battery voltage drops under load, the M1 will shutdown and disconnect the load from the battery. Once the load is disconnected, the battery voltage will typically bounce back to a higher voltage. But 12.8V seems too high for a rebound voltage, as it would indicate that there is still substantial capacity left in the battery.

If you can, I would recharge the battery and run another test and check the battery voltage every 5 minutes or so to try and get a better idea of what the voltage is at the time it sends the low battery warning and at the time it shuts down. When the voltage drops to the point where it hits the knee of the discharge curve, it can drop pretty quickly after that as it goes over the cliff.

If it is shutting down too early, one possible cause could be a poor connection between the battery and the M1 board. So measuring the voltage at the VAUX terminals of the M1 would be a good idea, too. That will give you an idea of what the M1 is actually seeing as its voltage.