Posted Yesterday, 06:32 PM

Hello all,

I have a Vista 20P with the AVS board and GSM device for 2-way voice cellular monitoring. My provider changed billing systems, and I accidentally got my account deactivated. They no longer activate GSM devices, so I bought an LTE-XV. On my GSM device, there was a 4-wire cable that went from the GSM to the AVS board to carry audio for 2-way voice. My LTE-XV has no such cable. How can I get back to cellular monitoring with 2-way voice? Will the LTE-XV be able to do this?

Thank you!