Elk M1G with C1M1 and DIY setup today

Posted Today, 01:48 PM

So lacking a better alternative, am thinking of getting another M1G system for my new home. Mostly this is so I can have monitored smokes, though I'll probably set up intrusion at least on the entry doors so I know if I have left them open (a risk on nice days in Florida).

Having done it before I understand most things, but two components post-date my install.

The C1M1: I'm planning a DIY setup, and will likely get Alarm Relay to monitor. I see the configuration tool is not available to DIY'ers, at least it was not as of a couple years ago and I do not see it on the download site. Will Elk provide it if asked, or is it necessary for me to hire someone to configure it (that would be real annoying). Also, my understanding is it doesn't provide NTP (time sync) nor email notifications, is that correct? Are there alternatives for these?

Because this house is already constructed, if I want to do windows it may be the path of least resistance to do wireless. They now have a 2-way wireless. Any experiences, does it work well?

Ok, maybe a third question: From whom, today, would you buy?

Linwood