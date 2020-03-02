new to HAI omni IIe ...troubleshooting (apple) app connection

Posted Yesterday, 02:46 PM

Hello everyone!

I've tried to research as much as possible before posting, but I still haven't found a solution for my connectivity issues, so please go easy on me

I just bought a home with an HAI automation system, and when AT&T came to install a new router they did not plug in the router to the automation system (I'm assuming it needs to be connected to the HIFI2 Ethernet port for connecting wirelessly to my phone's app?). So I'm not even 100% sure if it's possible to connect at this time.

I am currently using an iphone app called "Myro: Home" to try and connect to my home's automation system (omni IIe with omni thermostats, lighting, and HIFI2 home audio). I'm considering downloading NQlink or SnapLink as recommended by some older posts, but I want to wait until I am sure I'll be able to connect before spending the $25-50 on a single app.

I've gone through the instruction and install manuals several times and failed each time to understand how to connect to my automation system. I'm moderately capable when it comes to these types of things, but admittedly this is my first big leap into automation.

1) I found my IP address, port, and both encryption keys from my alarm's keypad, but keep getting a "connection timed out" error in my phone's automation app.

2) I have not been able to figure if I need to connect my AT&T router to the system's Ethernet port, of if the router needs to connect to the CAT5 switch box.

Is there any recommendation for someone that needs help troubleshooting to ensure everything is properly set up? Has anyone else had issues connecting? Am I messing up some basic step that is somehow being overlooked?

Thanks in advance!

I'm sorry if this is such a newb question that it's a pain.

P.S. Since I can only post once per day for now... feel free to PM me with any questions if it helps to get in touch quicker. Thanks!