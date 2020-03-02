Jump to content


new to HAI omni IIe ...troubleshooting (apple) app connection

Started by HoustonHAI , Yesterday, 02:46 PM

#1 HoustonHAI

HoustonHAI

Posted Yesterday, 02:46 PM

Hello everyone!

 

I've tried to research as much as possible before posting, but I still haven't found a solution for my connectivity issues, so please go easy on me :)

 

I just bought a home with an HAI automation system, and when AT&T came to install a new router they did not plug in the router to the automation system (I'm assuming it needs to be connected to the HIFI2 Ethernet port for connecting wirelessly to my phone's app?). So I'm not even 100% sure if it's possible to connect at this time.

 

I am currently using an iphone app called "Myro: Home" to try and connect to my home's automation system (omni IIe with omni thermostats, lighting, and HIFI2 home audio). I'm considering downloading NQlink or SnapLink as recommended by some older posts, but I want to wait until I am sure I'll be able to connect before spending the $25-50 on a single app.

 

I've gone through the instruction and install manuals several times and failed each time to understand how to connect to my automation system. I'm moderately capable when it comes to these types of things, but admittedly this is my first big leap into automation. 

 

1) I found my IP address, port, and both encryption keys from my alarm's keypad, but keep getting a "connection timed out" error in my phone's automation app.

2) I have not been able to figure if I need to connect my AT&T router to the system's Ethernet port, of if the router needs to connect to the CAT5 switch box.

 

Is there any recommendation for someone that needs help troubleshooting to ensure everything is properly set up? Has anyone else had issues connecting? Am I messing up some basic step that is somehow being overlooked?

 

Thanks in advance!

I'm sorry if this is such a newb question that it's a pain. 

 

P.S. Since I can only post once per day for now... feel free to PM me with any questions if it helps to get in touch quicker. Thanks!


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 03:42 PM

Welcome to the Cocoontech forum HoustonHAI.
 
Have a quick read to familiarize yourself with your new AT&T network and combo router/switch/WLAN and Firewall.
 
I assume you have the panel installer code and a copy of the configuration on a USB stick?  It sounds like you also have the HiFi 2 system in your home.
 
Next read the HAI installation manual again and configuration of the network connection via the Keypad that is probably attached.
 
You will need to configure the IP of the panel via the Keypad using the installer code.  Before doing this you will need to know the IP and subnet of your router.
 
All you need to configure is an IP on your panel that is on your configured router.
 
hxxp://knightsecurityinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/hai-omnipro-ii.pdf

Relating to your HiFi2 device I would suggest you read the installation manual.
 
I would suggest that you purchase the Leviton OmniPro installation program called PC Access. 
 
Read about it here.
 
hxxps://www.leviton.com/en/products/1105w
 
Before connection to any mobile applications you will need to have configured an IP on the panel and open a port (3389) on your firewall for external access.

Note none of the mobile applications can configure the panel.

 
There may be some folks here on the forum near your home that you can contract to help you. 

#3 centerscape

centerscape

Posted Yesterday, 04:13 PM

Can you ping the AT&T IP address?

And if so, did you setup port forwarding (normally 4369) on the Router?
