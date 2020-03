Posted 03 March 2020 - 01:02 PM

Testing firmware upgrade of an el cheapo WiFi switch. These are known as Smart WiFi dimmer switches.

Mostly all the same.

Specifically trying the Feit WiFi dimmer which is available at all of the big box stores lately.

Will post take apart pictures. I am more comfortable with using wires to JTAG the device. I will post two methodologies.

The Feit WiFi dimmer switches are available at many big box stores and on Amazon for around $16-$17 USD.