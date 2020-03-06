How to write rule for Honeywell smokes

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

I have the Honeywell wireless 5808 smoke detectors and ELK M1G. They are enrolled and monitored by central station. But now I need advise on how to write rules or programs to get the system working properly.

When a smoke detector goes off, only the individual smoke detector goes off. Is there a way to write a rule or a program to have all the smoke detectors go off through out the house?

Also, when the smoke detector is activated, the keypad beeps but the fire announcement does not go off until I put in the disarm code. Can I have the "Fire Evacuate" command speak continuously until the disarm code is put in the keypad?

And the same for the CO detectors?

Thank you