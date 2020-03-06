Panasonic cordless pairing

Posted Yesterday, 02:11 PM

I've had a 2-line KX-TG9581 base station and several KX-TGA950 handsets. I've not really made use of the 2nd POTS line feature, but have made regular use of the Link2cell feature. I've got three of our cell phones connected through it and it's been working pretty well.

I'm looking to find a similar setup for our boat. Panasonic now makes a 'rugged' handset, the KX-TGTA61. But the only base stations their compatibility list indicates it'll work with are single-line units. Those also appear to only support 2 cell phone links.



How much, if any, compatibility is there with Panasonic's line of DECT6 handsets? I could live with 'losing' features if it let me use the rugged one with our existing base. The reason being the 2-line 'business' models support pairing up to FOUR smartphones via Link2Cell. The others only support two. It'd be nice to support three AND be able to use a rugged handset (or at least one that has a vague chance of lasting more than one season when used on a boat flybridge).

I've tried contacting Panasonic, but their live chat doesn't work and whatever nitwits they have handling social media contacts can't grasp how to actually ANSWER questions. I've yet to call... because voice menu jail is such... fun... Just finding a contact phone# is a challenge...

Anyone played around with Panasonic handsets and have experience to share?