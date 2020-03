Posted Yesterday, 10:07 AM

Again it is that time of the year.

Mar 8, 2020 - Daylight Saving Time Started



When local standard time was about to reach

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2:00:00 am clocks were turned forward 1 hour to

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3:00:00 am local daylight time instead.



Sunrise and sunset were about 1 hour later on Mar 8, 2020 than the day before. There was more light in the evening.



Also called Spring Forward, Summer Time, and Daylight Savings Time.