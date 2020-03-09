Energy Monitoring (with Home Automation)

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

Is anyone doing per-circuit energy monitoring of their house?

I have an old TED (The Energy Detective) dating from around 2007, which sort of still works, but I only have four CT's with it and they are split 200A and not accurate for branch circuits.

I've looked at their newer system with a "Spider" that does 8 circuits (and I think you can have multiple), and it's pretty pricey ($470 for mains plus 8 CT's). There's also some indications it is not working well with Home Assistant (at best it has light enough use little discussion). I can't test as the old one doesn't use the same API. But they do have a good reputation for accuracy and durability.

Emporia has a multi-circuit system, but it is cloud only (I asked about an open API, and they said that's not their business model).

Sense, also cloud based, purports to monitor only the mains and figure out what devices you have; not sure I believe in that yet, especially given a lot of their statements are future looking (we will use your data among others to figure this out, basically).

Open Energy Monitor looks overall like a good choice, but it's based in the UK and not sure how long or much trouble or cost to buy stuff from there. But it looks like the most DIY friendly complete system.

Brutech is interesting and looks like it may be about the price of TED but with more CT's, but also don't see a lot of use of it on it relative to Home Assistant, though it looks supported. And probably easier to get out of Canada for the US than the UK.

Anyone using variations of these or others, what do you recommend? Specifically for local data storage and monitoring, not cloud based.