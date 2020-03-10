Elk M1G with 2-wire or 4-wire smokes/CO?

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

I've got an Elk M1G and looking to add a bunch of smokes / CO / LP detectors to the panel. To be specific, looking for 1 LP, 1 CO and 7-8 smokes for bedrooms, den, basement, and rooms next to the kitchen. I've used SystemSensor i3 devices in the past, but am not sure what would be best recommended in today's marketplace as smoke detectors, and what is supported by the M1G panel. For instance, does the M1G support the COPTIR?

What recommendations are there for the smoke detectors? Should I use one kind in the bedrooms/upstairs hallways (near bedrooms) and another type closer to the kitchen or in the basement? Should I have one COSMO in the furnace room and one in the rest of the house? Or is 1 CO enough for the whole house?

Given the number of devices I'm looking to wire up, should I stick with 4-wire and put the CO on one zone, the smokes on another zone and the LP on a 3rd zone? What would the advantage of 2-wire be over the 4-wire units?

I've looked around for Liquid Propane detectors, and so far the only one I have found which looks interesting is the Marcurco GD-2B. Are there others on the market that I should be looking at?

Thanks,



Eric

Edited by Eric B, Yesterday, 09:14 PM.