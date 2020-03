Elk M1G with 2-wire or 4-wire smokes/CO?

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM

There are a couple of decisions you need to make about what type of smoke detectors you want to use.But before we get into that, note that you should use Fire rated cable (FPL or better), and you should daisy chain the wiring, Don't do home runs.If you use 2-wire smokes connected directly to the M1's zone 16, then you need to use smokes that are listed as being compatible with the M1. See the chart on page 6 on the M1 manual compatible detectors. Going that route will limit the number of detectors you can connect to 20 units. That's usually enough for most homes. The advantage of the 2-wire smokes is that they are the most straight forward to wire.Another option is to use 4-wire smokes, which can be connected to any zone. Since power is provide over a separate pair of wires, the number is only limited by what the power supply (or aux supplies) can provide. The downside of 4-wire smokes is that they require EOL relays, which makes wiring more complex. Putting the smokes on more than one zone adds yet another layer of complexity, and I'd avoid that if possible.If you choose System Sensor smokes, you can use a COSMODxW module between the smokes and the M1. The COSMODxW can connect to any zone, as if you were using 4-wire smokes. It doesn't matter to the M1 whether there are 2-wire or 4-wire smokes on the other side of the COSMODxW, since the COSMODxW module shields the M1 from that. And it allows you to use combo COSMO-xW CO/Smole detectors to detect both hazards with one unit. Using the COSMOD2W provides the advantage (over the 4W) of having a maintenance zone output to notify you of problems, plus makes the wiring easier since it connects to 2-wire smokes and doesn't need an EOL relay. Both units break out smoke and CO to separate zone inputs on the M1.The Marcurco gas detectors are a good choice. There may be others out there, but I haven't come across them.Other advice:Don't put smoke detectors in the furnace room, garage, attic or kitchen. Instead, use heat detectors in these spots.At a minimum, I'd put a CO detector near any sources of CO, such as rooms with fireplaces, near the furnace, etc. Many building codes now require at least one CO detector on each floor. It doesn't hurt to have more of them, especially in sleeping areas.

