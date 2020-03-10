Jump to content


Elk M1G with 2-wire or 4-wire smokes/CO?

Started by Eric B , Yesterday, 09:11 PM

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

I've got an Elk M1G and looking to add a bunch of smokes / CO / LP detectors to the panel.  To be specific, looking for 1 LP, 1 CO and 7-8 smokes for bedrooms, den, basement, and rooms next to the kitchen.  I've used SystemSensor i3 devices in the past, but am not sure what would be best recommended in today's marketplace as smoke detectors, and what is supported by the M1G panel.  For instance, does the M1G support the COPTIR?

 

 

What recommendations are there for the smoke detectors?  Should I use one kind in the bedrooms/upstairs hallways (near bedrooms) and another type closer to the kitchen or in the basement?  Should I have one COSMO in the furnace room and one in the rest of the house?  Or is 1 CO enough for the whole house?

 

Given the number of devices I'm looking to wire up, should I stick with 4-wire and put the CO on one zone, the smokes on another zone and the LP on a 3rd zone?  What would the advantage of 2-wire be over the 4-wire units? 

 

I've looked around for Liquid Propane detectors, and so far the only one I have found which looks interesting is the Marcurco GD-2B.  Are there others on the market that I should be looking at?

 

Thanks,


Eric


Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM

There are a couple of decisions you need to make about what type of smoke detectors you want to use.
 
But before we get into that, note that you should use Fire rated cable (FPL or better), and you should daisy chain the wiring,  Don't do home runs.
 
If you use 2-wire smokes connected directly to the M1's zone 16, then you need to use smokes that are listed as being compatible with the M1.  See the chart on page 6 on the M1 manual compatible detectors.   Going that route will limit the number of detectors you can connect to 20 units.  That's usually enough for most homes.  The advantage of the 2-wire smokes is that they are the most straight forward to wire.
 
Another option is to use 4-wire smokes, which can be connected to any zone.  Since power is provide over a separate pair of wires, the number is only limited by what the power supply (or aux supplies) can provide.  The downside of 4-wire smokes is that they require EOL relays, which makes wiring more complex.  Putting the smokes on more than one zone adds yet another layer of complexity, and I'd avoid that if possible.
 
If you choose System Sensor smokes, you can use a COSMODxW module between the smokes and the M1.  The COSMODxW can connect to any zone, as if you were using 4-wire smokes. It doesn't matter to the M1 whether there are 2-wire or 4-wire smokes on the other side of the COSMODxW, since the COSMODxW module shields the M1 from that. And it allows you to use combo COSMO-xW CO/Smole detectors to detect both hazards with one unit.  Using the COSMOD2W provides the advantage (over the 4W) of having a maintenance zone output to notify you of problems, plus makes the wiring easier since it connects to 2-wire smokes and doesn't need an EOL relay.  Both units break out smoke and CO to separate zone inputs on the M1.
 
The Marcurco gas detectors are a good choice.  There may be others out there, but I haven't come across them. 
 
Other advice:
 
Don't put smoke detectors in the furnace room, garage, attic or kitchen.  Instead, use heat detectors in these spots.
 
At a minimum, I'd put a CO detector near any sources of CO, such as rooms with fireplaces, near the furnace, etc. Many building codes now require at least one CO detector on each floor.  It doesn't hurt to have more of them, especially in sleeping areas.

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

Thanks for the suggestions.  I'm trying to understand the advantage of the COSMODxW however with the M1G.  Do I understand correctly that without the COSMODxW I cannot use the combo CO/Smoke units with the M1G since there is no distinct output for Smoke vs CO from the unit itself?

 

From what I read, the COSMODxW are limited to a total of 12 devices.  Which means that if I want more than 12 devices, I need to use 4 different zones on the M1G (2 for the first COSMODxW and 2 for the second one).  But that would imply having  smokes on multiple zones which you discourage.  Can you elaborate why that is not recommended?  Is it too complicated to configure?  How will that impact the Marcurco, which I expect needs to be installed on a zone by itself?

 

If I am going with the COSMODxW, is there a disadvantage of using just COSMO (combo device) everywhere instead of using other detectors, such as the 2251 series?  Or is it just a cost issue?  Additionally, given the COSMODxW, is there a disadvantage of the 4W units (aside from the EOL relay)?  Or phrased differently, are the 2W units that much simpler to install?  I would think that if it is just the EOL relay, that it would not be a big deal; don't some of the SystemSensor units already come with an EOLR built in?

 

Looking at the SystemSensor product lineup, I'm a little lost as to which smokes to consider.  Between the Intelligent and Conventional units, I'm not sure which to select.

 

Thanks for your insights.

 

Eric


