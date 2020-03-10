Omni Pro timer

If I have a timer that starts when a UPB link is activated, how can I make the timer restart if the link is then activated again? So the link activates, the timer starts counting down. At some point the link deactivates, then activates again. The timer should then restart.
I should elaborate...
Bought a new washing machine and I can't get a notification working. I'm using a current sensor and it's tripping constantly.
So here's my old (and worked with the old machine) lines.
WHEN Washer LINK ON
THEN Washer-F ON FOR 10 MINUTES
WHEN Washer LINK OFF
AND IF Washer-F OFF
THEN WasherDone-F ON FOR 1 SECOND
I need the Washer-F to restart with every Washer LINK ON
