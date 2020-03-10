Omni Pro timer

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

If I have a timer that starts when a UPB link is activated, how can I make the timer restart if the link is then activated again? So the link activates, the timer starts counting down. At some point the link deactivates, then activates again. The timer should then restart.

I should elaborate...

Bought a new washing machine and I can't get a notification working. I'm using a current sensor and it's tripping constantly.

So here's my old (and worked with the old machine) lines.

WHEN Washer LINK ON

THEN Washer-F ON FOR 10 MINUTES

WHEN Washer LINK OFF

AND IF Washer-F OFF

THEN WasherDone-F ON FOR 1 SECOND

I need the Washer-F to restart with every Washer LINK ON

Edited by Frunple, Today, 01:38 PM.