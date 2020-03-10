Jump to content


Omni Pro timer

Started by Frunple , Today, 01:28 PM

#1 Frunple

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

If I have a timer that starts when a UPB link is activated, how can I make the timer restart if the link is then activated again?   So the link activates, the timer starts counting down. At some point the link deactivates, then activates again. The timer should then restart.

I should elaborate...

Bought a new washing machine and I can't get a notification working. I'm using a current sensor and it's tripping constantly.

So here's my old (and worked with the old machine) lines.

 

WHEN Washer LINK ON

     THEN Washer-F ON FOR 10 MINUTES

WHEN Washer LINK OFF

     AND IF Washer-F OFF

          THEN WasherDone-F ON FOR 1 SECOND

 

I need the Washer-F to restart with every Washer LINK ON


#2 pete_c

Posted Today, 03:11 PM

Maybe a bad current sensor or maybe utilize a de bounce board and set a time on it; then change your program lines to 2-3 seconds.

 

I utilize the Elk 960 de bounce board on my doorbell button and it's been working great for many years now.

 

Just a guess here....


