Help: Which controller and multiple questions Elk1, Insteon CCTV

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

So I am beyond a newbie and have many questions:

I purchased a rather large home that was basically still under construction when the last owner had to jump ship after getting transfered. The first owner was an IT guy, before his transfer he anticipated this being his forever home and put a lot of work into it, unfortunately I am not. The home currently has:

Insteon scene switches and relays.

Universal Devices ISY

Elk 1

He was not complete with construction let alone the smart home aspects of the house, he leased the house out for 3 years then i purchased it two years ago, so there was a communication gap.

First off. I have one particular "kitchen" switch that last about 4 months then starts blinking or just randomly going off, Im on my 4th switch. I have another one which gets extremely hot to the touch when turned on "patio room", its been replaced twice.

The majority of the ELK switches keypads sensors and whatnot have been in the basement for 5 years in boxes. The control board is sitting in the computer room "command Center" mounted on the wall along with the ISY which is active and we simply use the phone app to control lights. This week we have had a major water leak above the "Command Center" room and it hit all of the componernts in boxes as well as the ISY.

Which brings me to:

Second off- If I have Insteon switches and Dahua A/I CCTV and would most enjoy home stereo with Sonos, light control, all the basic HVAC garage door control etc, alarm system, and intigrating voice command what should I start over with considering insurance is getting involved ? Would you suggest staying with the U.D. ISY and the ELK ?

Thank you