Windows 10 Tablet conversion to Ubuntu 18.X

This conversion will be patterned after my BeeLink BT3 Pro conversion over to Ubuntu.



Basic specs that I am using are:



1 - Atom CPU

2 - 4 Gb of DDR3-4 RAM

3 - 64Gb eMMC



I have done this before except that eMMC was 32 Gb and only with 2Gb of RAM.



Most likely will wipe Windows 10 or shrink it down to less than 32Gb of space on the eMMC card.



1 - Will boot up in to Windows 10 / no updating here. Will utilize MiniTools partition manager to shrink down the partition

2 - will make a USB Boot stick of LUbuntu 19.x

3 - Boot to new Ubuntu ISO and install



Ubuntu drivers should work fine (including touch).



Found a clean HP tablet for my testing Ubuntu here. I was split here between a Lenova and HP the el cheapos that I am seeing.



Specs:



HP ElitePAD 1000 G2 with docking station.



10-inch WUXGA

4GB RAM

128 Gb eMMC

Atom Z3795



Decided to make it dual boot (like the laptops) to Windows 10 or Ubuntu.



HP Tablet came with Windows 8.1.



Updating it to WIndows 10.



Using a standard Windows 10 Pro ISO. Used Rufus in Windows to write the ISO to a USB stick.



Digital license on Tablet was passed over to the Windows 10 build.



Updated Windows 10 build and installed:



1 - MiniTools Partition manager

hxxps://www.partitionwizard.com/free-partition-manager.html



2 - Install Revo Uninstaller

hxxps://www.revouninstaller.com/



3 - Update should automagically remove Homegroup. Here removed it in Windows 8.1...

A - delete Homegroup

B - go to service manager and disable both Homegroup services



4 - Using MiniTools Partition manager shrink the Windows 10 partition to around 64 Gb on the Emmc.



5 - Decided on using Ubuntu 18.04 desktop LTS



6 - download a modded Ubuntu 18.04 build from here:

hxxp://url.linuxium.com.au/latest-atom-ubuntu-18_04_iso





7 - OR download current Ubuntu 18.04 LTS build from here:



hxxps://ubuntu.com/download/desktop/thank-you?version=18.04.4&architecture=amd64



7 - modify your own build with Intel Atom Z3795 drivers.

a - download hxxp://url.linuxium.com.au/isorespin_sh

b - sudo mv isorespin.sh /usr/local/bin

c - sudo chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/isorespin.sh

d - sudo apt -y install p7zip-full bc klibc-utils iproute2 genisoimage dosfstools

e - sudo apt -y install squashfs-tools rsync unzip wget findutils xorriso bsdutils

f - run the isorespin.sh for a GUI interface or via command line type:

isorespin.sh -i ubuntu-18.04.4-desktop-amd64.iso --at



8 - Write ISO to USB stick





9 - Boot up to USB stick (On HP Elitepad in docking station with wireless keyboard mouse)



Hit power and volume down button to go to HP multiple mode menu. Pick your boot options there.





10 - Install Ubuntu alongside Windows 10





11 - Update Ubuntu





12 - fix sound as it defaults to HDMI



a - Create a file under /etc/modprobe.d/blacklist_snd_hdmi_lpe_audio.conf

nano /etc/modprobe.d/blacklist_snd_hdmi_lpe_audio.conf

b - Insert the following line in the file above and save it.

blacklist snd_hdmi_lpe_audio





13 - Adjust the Ubuntu video to your liking. WLAN, LAN, SIM Cellular, touch working fine. Best way to boot is to use the Windows UEFI boot loader that works with the touch screen.



Here is what the Windows 10 and Ubuntu screens looks like via VNC.

