Hikvision vs Dahua vs Ring DoorBells

Just a quickie video comparison between the HikVision, Dahua and Ring Doorbells.



Note here integrated my doorbell with the OmniPro 2 security panel / doorbell zone. (Elk 960/930 boards)



Before installation used doorbell zone email/text notifications (plus video).



Recently switched from Ubiquiti WLAN over to Ruckus WLAN. No issues with connectivity here.



Video displays on the OmniTouch 5.7e screens and the Omnipro touchscreen application and Amazon Show (cloudless via local video proxy)



Originally installed a Ring Doorbell and removed and replaced it with a HikVision Doorbell a month after initial installation.



I tried the HikVision generation 1 video doorbell.



It worked OK but not as nice as generation 2.







Here is another video relating to installation of the Ring doorbell

















