separating camera network from rest of home network

Your wiring generally won't matter (unless you create a totally separate LAN for the cameras and NVR and don't give it WAN access). These type of restrictions usually occur at the router level. The router controls how traffic is routed internally (LAN) and externally (WAN). You just need to create some rules to prevent the cameras (by ip address or mac address) from communicating outside of your LAN.

I also run pfsense as my router, but I found this DD-WRT guide that is hopefully still relevant. I also run pfsense, but I found this DD-WRT guide that is hopefully still relevant. https://www.reddit.c...from_accessing/

