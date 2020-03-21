-
Using PC Access with Alexa and Timers
Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM
Basically run an event on a timer?
The other question I have is getting Alexa to open something as opposed to turning something on and off. Like, Alexa,open the gate
Is if possible to map a phrase to a series of events in Alexa? I say.. Goodnight Alexa and the goodnight routine runs such as lights out... alarm on..etc..
Thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Welcome to the Cocoontech forum @spagettilegs.
To answer your questions above.
Create routines.
1. Open your Alexa app and select Routines in the hamburger menu. Press the "+" button to create a new routine.
2. First you need to set what voice-prompt will set off the routine. Press "When this happens" and select Voice. Type in whatever you want to say to run the SimpleCommands Routine (e.g. "Alexa, open garage").
3. Next you need to add an action. Press "Add action" followed by "Smart Home" and then "Control Scene". Select with scene you want to run when you prompt this routine (e.g. "Open Garage Door"). Press Save.
4. Repeat steps 1-3 for however many Alexa routines you want to create.
For a timer
Open up the Alexa app and either create a new routine or edit an existing one. When you go to add an action, you can select “Wait” from the options. From there, choose a length of time (minimum is one minute). After that, arrange the Wait action in the order you want it in.
