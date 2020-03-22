At breakfast this morning my microwave went crazy... as it was cooking the time remaining started jumping around from 30 seconds to 55 seconds to 1 minute 19 seconds etc. So now I am shopping for a new unit and wondering how to compare models such that I get one that is least likely to interfere with my Wi-Fi. Is there anything I can look for that will help me determine that? Is there a repository someplace of known good or bad microwave brands or models with respect to Wi-Fi interference?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
I Need A New Microwave
#1
Posted Yesterday, 09:48 AM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 09:57 AM
They all interfere to one extent or another. That's just the nature of how using microwaves works. Upside is they'll be less likely to interfere with the 5ghz bands.
I focus more on usability. GE's line of microwaves have always been friendlier to use.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 AM
Here have used GE in last 20 years or so.
Got the yearly Consumers Report (Buying guide 2020) publication and will scan and post their Microwave offerings and post it here.
A quickie glance of over the range microwaves show Whirlpool at the top of the list of 15 and Sears on the bottom of the list.
Off topic again Firefox is blocking my access to CT with no add ons. Had to switch to Chrome to use this forum. Very weird.
#4
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 AM
Looking for GE at local places like Best Buy and Target and not really finding any. I need a 1200 Watt model, preferably 2.0 cubic foot or larger. This is a countertop unit.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 AM
Yeah, availability might be tricky lately. I'd still hold out for the usability. How often do you "need" larger and higher-powered? Because I'd hate to compromise on daily usability for the long term. Better to get a smaller unit now, that you don't HATE using and replace it later if it's really not big/powerful enough. But that's just my take on it.
#6
Posted Yesterday, 11:18 AM
I bought a new microwave about a year ago to replace our 30 year old GE. I really liked the controls on the GE. To do something like defrost for 3 minutes, you would hit the Defrost button, followed by "3" and then the Minute button and Start. Just 4 key presses.
Panasonic seemed to get good scores in Consumer Reports, so I started looking at their models. But their controls were very unfriendly by comparison. To do that same defrost function, you hit "3", "0", "0" and then "Power Level." Power level defaults to 100%, or full power. So then you need to press it again to decrease by one step. To get down to 30% power for defrost, you have to press it 7 more times, then press start. 12 key presses in all.
The microwaves these days have many pre-programmed cycles, but I find them a pain to use (except for popcorn or baked potato). You need to know a code number and often have to enter the weight of the item. I mostly skip the programming end up just setting an amount of time and power level based on experience .
In the end, I didn't buy a Panasonic. Went with a Samsung 2.1 cubic foot model instead. The controls weren't as friendly as the old GE, but they were much better than the Panasonic. One gripe with the Samsung (and apparently many other brnads) is that once you start it, you can't change the power setting without cancelling everything. I could do that on the old GE.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM
To be fair I don't really use many advanced features in a microwave. On my current one instead of entering a time you can just hit start and it goes for 30 seconds. If you hit start additional times it just adds 30 seconds for each press. This handles 99.9% of my microwave needs.
Features I do look for are: inverter technology for even cooking, interior light that is LED rather than incandescent, If I do set the time I prefer to use a knob over punching in a sequence of numbers on a keypad.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM
+1 on the power level change feature of the GE, use it all the time for psuedo-defrosting. Melting butter, typically. Press 1 to get a minute cycle going, then Power Level, 5. Half-power for a minute. Maybe tap the 30 second button to add a little more time. You don't realize how nice it is until you have to use someone else's microwave and you're like, ugh, this is like going back to the days of VCR programming...
#9
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 AM
+1 on the power level change feature of the GE, use it all the time for pseudo-defrosting. Melting butter, typically. Press 1 to get a minute cycle going, then Power Level, 5. Half-power for a minute. Maybe tap the 30 second button to add a little more time. You don't realize how nice it is until you have to use someone else's microwave and you're like, ugh, this is like going back to the days of VCR programming...
#10
Posted Yesterday, 11:37 AM
I kind of like the features on this one:
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1
My current one lasted over 15 years so I want to find something that will go at least as long as that.
#11
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 AM
I'm terribly picky about usability. The only time I buy stuff like this sight-unseen is if I've scoured the reviews and focused solely on what people dislike about something. Sure, sure, anything can be wonderful (if you haven't tried other things). But when you see reviews that really tear into what's wrong with something... then you get a better impression of whether it'll be acceptable or not.
I don't get swayed by a ton of "presets" or magical "do it for me" one-button presses. Mainly because I don't end up using those often enough to be able to remember the invariably tricky set up steps to activate them.
I'm likewise leery of things that depend upon a display or a touchscreen. Give me a cheap membrane button panel over a hideously expensive to repair touchscreen. Dials, though, do seem to remain reliable, but I've never used a microwave with one. Our toaster oven has one, and it's quite usable. (Breville Smart Over, best $250 ever spent on an appliance).
#12
Posted Yesterday, 12:00 PM
I kind of like the features on this one:
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1
My current one lasted over 15 years so I want to find something that will go at least as long as that.
Panasonic makes some models that have a dial and others that have just a keypad. I looked at both types, but the power level still requires multiple key presses, even on the dial models, and that was a deal killer for me.
#13
Posted Yesterday, 01:00 PM
I think a dial is more important to me than power level changes since I don't often use that. I'm going to restrict my search to only look at models with a dial and inverter power.
#14
Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM
To be fair I don't really use many advanced features in a microwave. On my current one instead of entering a time you can just hit start and it goes for 30 seconds. If you hit start additional times it just adds 30 seconds for each press. This handles 99.9% of my microwave needs.
Features I do look for are: inverter technology for even cooking, interior light that is LED rather than incandescent, If I do set the time I prefer to use a knob over punching in a sequence of numbers on a keypad.
Totally agree. My first microwave was a 1973-4 Kenmore (Toshiba parts inside), all stainless steel inside, 600 Watts. That was consider big and one of the only units out there. Some of my guests thought it was a dishwasher.
When I replaced the magnetron tube, I remember the Sears sales technical guy dragging out the order time, attemptied to scare the crap out of me with BS about radiation and blah, blah, blah after not ordering anything for about 3 weeks.. After several attempts, making me guarantee I would pick it up, and that it was not returnable, I insisted and waited about 3 months. At that point I discovered a local Toshiba dealer, and microwaves were becoming known by the public, who offered me a replacement tube for about half the price, available tomorrow. Sears finally got the tube in 6 months later, which I never responded to.
Anyway, the microwave had a simple crank timer dial and it was always easier to use. If you need many minutes the dial was accurate enough. If you only needed 15 seconds you never leave the oven's side anyway. I have had many microwave ovens since and the crank dial was the best and easiest. All the other low power and timer stuff is just useless fluff. Mind you I do use the defrost macros.
I am looking for the same thing now. Larger than 2.0 cubic feet 1100-1200++ Watts, in white. Preferably Panasonic with their inverter technology, what ever that is? I only know it weights about 20 pounds for a large microwave oven, whereas my first magnetron oven weighed about 60-80 pounds. Shelves won't hold them without collapsing.
Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 06:52 PM.
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users