I Need A New Microwave

I bought a new microwave about a year ago to replace our 30 year old GE. I really liked the controls on the GE. To do something like defrost for 3 minutes, you would hit the Defrost button, followed by "3" and then the Minute button and Start. Just 4 key presses.

Panasonic seemed to get good scores in Consumer Reports, so I started looking at their models. But their controls were very unfriendly by comparison. To do that same defrost function, you hit "3", "0", "0" and then "Power Level." Power level defaults to 100%, or full power. So then you need to press it again to decrease by one step. To get down to 30% power for defrost, you have to press it 7 more times, then press start. 12 key presses in all.

The microwaves these days have many pre-programmed cycles, but I find them a pain to use (except for popcorn or baked potato). You need to know a code number and often have to enter the weight of the item. I mostly skip the programming end up just setting an amount of time and power level based on experience .

In the end, I didn't buy a Panasonic. Went with a Samsung 2.1 cubic foot model instead. The controls weren't as friendly as the old GE, but they were much better than the Panasonic. One gripe with the Samsung (and apparently many other brnads) is that once you start it, you can't change the power setting without cancelling everything. I could do that on the old GE.