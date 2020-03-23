Posted 23 March 2020 - 06:53 AM

Hi There,

I am a businessman living in Toronto. I am working in a company in which there are almost 50 employees and we have a lot of files to handle. Recently, we lost some of the confidential files and didn't understand how we missed those files.

For our luck, we had already copied those data in the files before. Now we are thinking about installing a smart access control system in the company. Which type of access control system is good for preventing unauthorized access? Especially in the case of a commercial company? If anyone knows, please share your answers.

Thanks!

