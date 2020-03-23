Jump to content


Access Control System

Started by deonboss , Mar 23 2020 06:53 AM

Posted 23 March 2020 - 06:53 AM

Hi There,

I am a businessman living in Toronto. I am working in a company in which there are almost 50 employees and we have a lot of files to handle. Recently, we lost some of the confidential files and didn't understand how we missed those files.
 
For our luck, we had already copied those data in the files before. Now we are thinking about installing a smart access control system in the company. Which type of access control system is good for preventing unauthorized access? Especially in the case of a commercial company? If anyone knows, please share your answers.

Thanks!

Posted 23 March 2020 - 07:40 AM

I would think 2-factor is best ie swipe a card and then enter a PIN or biometric plus a PIN. One challenge is piggybacks where more than one person enters from a single authentication. A camera record of each person passing through a door is essential. You can also set up authorized time windows outside of which people can'r gain access (or a silent alert is sent) to help curb misuse of valid credentials. I'm sure others will have additional thoughts.


Posted 23 March 2020 - 07:41 AM

Don't know about Canadian Laws, but you may want to check with Canadian Legal Counsel about the legalities of collecting an employees Biometrics, which includes an individuals unique physical characteristics (i.e. Fingerprints). 

 

Fingerprint readers in the US, which is technology being used for identification through Access Control, and becoming a target of Class Action Lawsuits in some US States. 

 

There are a bunch of US States that's made it illegal to collect an employees Biometric Information.   However, some of those states will allow it ONLY if the employee has agreed through a signed affidavit.  In the US, the readers that have been a target of these lawsuits have been Access Control Readers and Timeclocks.

 

    


Posted 23 March 2020 - 08:05 AM

How is this different from a phone manufacturer using a fingerprint to unlock your mobile phone? Presumably they can grab that biometric info off your device once you set it up so wouldn;t that also be an issue in Canada? 


Posted 23 March 2020 - 09:23 AM

@upstatemike, Good Question....  I presume the difference of a phone is that the actual individual is purchasing the phone, and has the ability not to use the Fingerprint Option as it's not the only way to lock/unlock the screen.   They "opt in" by going through the set up process; and I'm sure there are affidavits somewhere of the fine print everyone is forced to accept when initially setting up your phone for usage.      

Posted 23 March 2020 - 02:04 PM

Are you talking about protecting physical, paper files? Or data files on a computer system?

 

If they are paper files. what level of control are you looking for?  Room level control, where all the files are stored together in a single room and you just need to control who can get in the room?  File cabinet level control, say if some people are able to access some files, but not others?  Or complete, file by file control, where each file has its own authorization list of who can access it?

 

All these levels could also apply to computer files, but would be much easier to implement in that form.


