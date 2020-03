Posted 23 March 2020 - 07:20 AM

The Russound CAV6.6 System was installed/integrated with my OmniPro panel 13+ years ago.

It currently has Xfinity TV and a Russound ST2 Smart Tuner (Satellite & FM Tuner) hooked up to it.

I want to add another audio source, but can't figure out how to get it recognized as an available source on the doublegang UNO Keypads and/or within OmniPro.

I don'r recall if software was used 13+years ago when it was set up....?

I have PC Access, but don't see how to install from there.