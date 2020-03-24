Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omnipro II with Driveway Sensor 63A00-1 and 64 Zone Receiver 45A00-1

Started by toddr , Mar 24 2020 10:31 AM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 toddr

toddr

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 21 posts

Posted 24 March 2020 - 10:31 AM

Ok, I have a Omnipro II with a 64 Zone Receiver and Driveway Sensor.  I remember reading somewhere that Leviton was discontinuing these products.  Sure enough, I go to look for a replacement Driveway Sensor (since the delivery truck driver went way off the driveway and took it out!) and can't find them except on EBay.

 

I searched through a couple of threads and forums, and found some similar products, but wasn't sure if anyone has installed any wireless driveway or exterior sensors; since they discontinued them.  I really don't want to run a wire!  

 

I'm looking at the STI-34159 Wireless Driveway as they look very similar to the Levitons.  It looks like they can be connected to a 

 

STI Wireless Page: https://www.sti-usa....slave-receiver/

Product Literature Link: https://www.sti-usa....loads/34400.pdf

 

Anyone have any experience or suggestions?  I'm thinking my 4-button wireless remotes may be impacted if the wireless receiver ever goes out.  Should I be looking at another receiver or add a secondary GE Logix?

 

Thoughts?


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9743 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted 24 March 2020 - 02:38 PM

Most of the wireless (non HAI) security alarm panel devices should work fine with with your HAI 45A001-1

 

That said you can also purchase wireless sensors with a receiver that ends in an NO/NC switch to which you would run a wire to.

 

Understood about outdoor wired sensors.  

 

Personally here use Cartell driveway sensors wired to the alarm panel over 20 years old now.  Never did fail.  


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·