MQTT for ONVIF Hikvision Video Doorbell

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 AM

An addon has been created to read the PIR sensor via ONVIF on the HikVision OEM doorbell.



Note that the plugin doesn't read a doorbell press at this time.



Been testing it to work great with HA and Homeseer running it in Docker on the micro Intel combo box.



Will add the documentation here in pieces / baby steps.



BTW it is on sale on Amazon as an EZViz Doorbell Camera for $89.99. I purchased my OEM Hikvision Doorbell for around $130 USD a few months ago.



The Video doorbell doesn't depend on the cloud, does RTSP, ONVIF and JPG captures. It is working fine with HS4 Video camera stuff.



Note the assumption is that you are familiar with Docker and have it installed.



Have a read here



Docker Hub

GitHub onvif2mqtt



1 - docker pull dfarkov/onvif2mqtt:latest



2 - cd /opt



3 - git clone hxxps://github.com/dmitrif/onvif2mqtt



4 - cd /opt/onvif2mqtt



5 - nano config.dev.yml



6 - cp config.dev.yml /opt/onvif2mqtt/config.yml



docker run -d --name="onvif2mqtt" -v /opt/onvif2mqtt:/config -v /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro --net=host --restart always dfarkov/onvif2mqtt



8 - docker ps will show when you started it and it running.



9 - MQTT Explorer shows it running. Here you can install use mcsMQTT in Homeseer or in Home Assistant MQTT Notes





By default this package publishes events to an topic onvif2mqtt/$ONVIF_DEVICE/$EVENT_TYPE/ with a value of on | off for each captured event type. Templating / Custom Topics





However, by using the api.templates option in configuration, one can define a custom subtopic and specify a custom template. The following tokens will be interpolated in both the subtopic and the template values:

${onvifDeviceId} - name of the ONVIF device (e.g. doorbell)

${eventType} - type of event captured (e.g. motion)

${eventState} - boolean state of the event (if applicable)



The messages will be sent to a topic of the following format: onvif2mqtt/$ONVIF_DEVICE/$SUBTOPIC.



Edit the config.yml file

# MQTT Broker configuration, # required due to nature of project. mqtt: host: 192.168.0.57 port: 1883 username: user password: password # All of your ONVIF devices onvif: # Name for the device (used in MQTT topic) - name: doorbell hostname: localhost port: 80 username: admin password: admin Define custom binary_sensor in HomeAssistant's configuration.yaml:



binary_sensor doorbell_motion: - platform: mqtt name: doorbell_motion state_topic: "onvif2mqtt/doorbell/motion" Next to document is to integrate a doorbell auto pop up on the Amazon Show using Monocle and Amazon addon (used for TTS or HA sending commands to Alexa).






