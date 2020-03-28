I want to monitor the alarm LEDs on some medical equipment but I want to hard wire the detectors to my Elk system so I'm not relying on a wireless protocol like Z-Wave for urgent alerts. Does anybody know of a wired equivalent to the Homeseer indicator sensor?
Hard Wired Indicator Sensors
Started by upstatemike , Today, 11:10 AM
