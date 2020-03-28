Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Hard Wired Indicator Sensors

Started by upstatemike , Today, 11:10 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 upstatemike

upstatemike

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3975 posts
  • Location:CNY
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, HomeTroller, ISY-99, StarGate
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip, dvr
  • Phone:OBi100/110, POTS

Posted Today, 11:10 AM

I want to monitor the alarm LEDs on some medical equipment but I want to hard wire the detectors to my Elk system so I'm not relying on a wireless protocol like Z-Wave for urgent alerts. Does anybody know of a wired equivalent to the Homeseer indicator sensor?


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·