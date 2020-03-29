Caddx NX-8 - just bought home, and it has this system installed already.

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

When I connected the power to it the siren went off so I had to disconnect the siren from the control panel and find some help.

This system shows it was installed in 2002, and nothing else. No codes or anything. So I am flying blind here.

I am trying to reset the master code so that I can arm and disarm the system, but it seems like this may not be an option.

If not then I am willing to reset it to factory defaults, however I cannot find the instructions for doing that. I do not mind reprogramming it.

With this Covid 19 going on, and if things hit the fan and people get, well,stupid and start doing stupid things, I want my alarm up and running.

Please, help me figure this thing out so I can protect my family.

They keypad is the 148E.

I tried to paste pics but cannot figure it out on here.

Thanks in advance for any assistance you can offer.

Sincerely,

Matt