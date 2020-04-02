ELK M1 Gold - M1XEP False Emails being sent

Posted Today, 04:18 PM

Problems like this are difficult to troubleshoot. There are some basic things to check for first.

Check the AC voltage to the M1 board from the transformer. It should be about 19 VAC.

Check the back up battery voltage. You should see about 13.8 VDC when running on AC power. Then unplug the transformer and see what the voltage drops to over a period of time, say 1/2 an hour. If it drops below 12V, the battery is showing its age.

How old is the battery? If more than 3 years, consider replacing it. If more than 5 years, definitely replace it. A bad battery can cause strange behavior of the M1, especially when it runs its battery load test once a day.

While you are at it, check/replace the CR2032 battery on the M1 board under the plastic cover.

When you get the false notification for the driveway alert, does it chirp the siren, too? Or does the siren not chirp,but only the e-mail gets sent?

Is your driveway alert hardwired or wireless?

It's possible that you have some bad inputs on the M1. Or that the M1 processor is failing. One thing you could try is moving the 3 zones that are causing trouble to other zones and see if the problem goes away or not.