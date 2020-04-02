ELK M1 Gold - M1XEP False Emails being sent

Hello,
I have a M1 Gold and my M1XEP is for some reason sending false emails intermittently at various times (signalling what would be normally be sent from two NC contacts i have wired to the system). I can see these emails in the sent box from the email account registered to the XEP.
- One is a Dakora Alert driveway alarm. This trips a doorbell in the house (Dakora) and closes a contact on this device which is connected to a input in my M1. The M1 is then programmed to chirp the siren 3 times and send a email via the XEP. What happens is I get the email > text alert, but for no apparent reason? The Driveway alarm was not tripped, the siren does not chirp, but the email is sent.??
- The second two emails originate from one of two 12V NO relays I have hooked up. One is to my generator panel and one is to my sump pump alarm. Both are supposed to close when tripped, triggering an input, which triggers the XEP to send a email. What is happening that without any change in the relay (generator is not running, sump pump is not alarming) but the XEP sends the email alert.
Any advise on how to stop these would be appreciated. They are quite annoying since I have alerts from my M1 to override do not disturb settings on my phone. I should try to make some way to record these in the log as well, but am not sure how. This occurred on both this XEP and an older one that was since replaced.
Thanks,
Dean