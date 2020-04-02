HAI Controller and Double Tap of Switch Overriden

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

Short version: When I double tap my light switches, they all snap to 100%, as set in UPStart, but then they fade down to the last used level over about 3 seconds. I can't figure out how to prevent it from fading down after doing the right thing (going to 100%). I suspect the Omni controller is doing this.

Background: I bought a house with an Omni IIe and a bunch of UPB switches (Leviton 35A00-1 600W Dimming Switch). I've been able to access the Omni IIe controller via PCAccess and make some small changes. I also made some small changes in UPStart to the HAI UPB Powerline Interface Module.

Double tap used to go to 100% just fine, and now (after I had my fun in PCAccess and UPStart) it dims to the last used dim level.

I'm not in a good WAF place right now over this.

It seems like it's the Omni controller doing this reversion to the previous dim level. Or at least, when I disconnect the Omni IIe from the HAI UPB PIM, then double tap works as expected (does not dim back down).

I thought "great, now I just need to go into PCAccess and see why/where the Omni is overriding the double tap behavior". But I just can't find anything anywhere that would seem to explain it.

The dimming after 100% snap seems to take about 3 seconds, or nearly the 3.3 seconds set in UPStart under Options -> Dimming -> Enabled / Fade Rate 3.3 seconds. So that seems more than coincidental.

Thanks in advance for any insights. I'm at a loss presently.