Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Westec 5000 led pad problem

Started by melladisky , Today, 07:50 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 melladisky

melladisky

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

my OPT B light went out....but system seems to work ok....wonder what this was for and nothing in the users manual says anything about it


Back to Home Security


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·