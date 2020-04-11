Leviton/HAI OmniPro II going berserk

Posted 11 April 2020 - 10:34 AM

Hi all,We've had an OP2 going strong for about 7 years now, without any significant issues. Have 2 expanders within the main enclosure, plus 4 more expanders scattered around the house, for a total of just over 100 zones (mostly windows and doors, but about a number of smokes, COs and motion sensors as well).Last night, suddenly many of the security zones started tripping. It's primarily the zones within the main controller and the 2 expanders within the main enclosure. The smokes tripped and became "TROUBLE", the window/door zones kept moving between "READY" and "NOT READY" (sometimes they'd jump back and forth within seconds; other times they stay stable for minutes or hours and then trip). The door/window zones sometimes became "TROUBLE" and then clear back to "HAD TROUBLE". The fuse on the main controller also went to "TROUBLE". I rebooted the system by unplugging all the batteries/AC and repowering them, did not fix the problem. I also tried re-installing the latest firmware update, which also rebooted the system, also did not fix the problem. During the re-powering, the LCD console also lost power and did not power back up. I suspect there is some electrical problem on the board and no longer sending power to the LCD console now. The LCD console was working properly before the reboots.So far, I checked the batteries and the levels all seem to be fine (the battery warning also didn't go on). The thermostats also seem to be working fine. Most of the zones (except for 1) outside of the main enclosure appear to be working properly - as those smokes/COs did not trip (except for 1) and all the window/door sensors on them seem to be reporting fine ("READY"). I powered down the whole system now because it was sending pings to our alarm company every 5 minutes.I'm going to give Leviton a call on Monday, but does anyone here have any ideas on what could be going on? My suspicion is that there's a short on the board somewhere, and it's sending random signals. But the problem appears to be local to the security zones (or the fuse). I couldn't locate the fuse inside the main enclosure, but I did read somewhere that it's a permanent solid-state fuse that doesn't need to be replaced. Overall it's about 30 zones (vast majority of the 48 inside the main enclosure) that were blinking on or off constantly.Any help would be greatly appreciated!Thanks

Edited by foolishpleasure, 11 April 2020 - 10:36 AM.