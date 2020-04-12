Omni Pro 2 firmware upgrade failed!

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 AM

Hello,

I have an Omni pro 2 system and I have access to it through PC access. I'm pretty familiar with setting up some simple automation and what not. For some reason I can't explain, I thought I should update my firmware that I believe was already at 4.0b. When I chose the file to update the firmware I chose 3.0 in error instead of 4.0. I walked away when it was running and when I came back the controller never came back up and I don't have access anymore. My 5.7e's are not connected and at the console I set up the date and time and I put in the ip address I have been using for years. I cannot get it to ping, I have power cycled the board a few times for more the ten minutes when I did. Still cannot get it to ping.

I love the system and I so bummed I did this. Can someone please tell me what my next steps should be?

Thank you very much for any input.