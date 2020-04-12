Jump to content


Omni Pro 2 firmware upgrade failed!

Started by stukinc , Yesterday, 11:59 AM

#1 stukinc

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 AM

Hello,

 

I have an Omni pro 2 system and I have access to it through PC access. I'm pretty familiar with setting up some simple automation and what not.  For some reason I can't explain, I thought I should update my firmware that I believe was already at 4.0b.  When I chose the file to update the firmware I chose 3.0 in error instead of 4.0.  I walked away when it was running and when I came back the controller never came back up and I don't have access anymore.  My 5.7e's are not connected and at the console I set up the date and time and I put in the ip address I have been using for years.  I cannot get it to ping, I have power cycled the board a few times for more the ten minutes when I did.  Still cannot get it to ping.

 

I love the system and I so bummed I did this.  Can someone please tell me what my next steps should be?  

 

Thank you very much for any input.  


#2 pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 12:57 PM

Welcome to the Cocoontech forum.  Sorry to hear of your issues.

 

Try disconnecting the battery / power from your OmniPro 2 system for a period of time say 30 minutes or so.  

 

If that doesn't work then I believe you can request an RMA for repair with Leviton.

 

Energy Management Controls and Automation (EMC&A) - New Orleans, LA

Includes Omni and Lumina controllers and accessories, Lumina Gateway and Lumina RF products, Omnistat thermostats, HLC and Omni-Bus lighting products, Hi-Fi 2 audio systems, BitWise controllers and accessories, and access control.

 

Call 1-800-824-3005 OPTION #8 


