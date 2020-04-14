Jump to content


Yet another Omni gone weird

Started by rumb , Apr 14 2020 10:34 AM

#1 rumb

rumb

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 28 posts

Posted 14 April 2020 - 10:34 AM

My OmniPro with Litolier lighting several weeks ago stopped acting on X-10 signals and then about a week later stopped completing any commands or updating any switch status. The controller thinks it is sending commands and under status show it doing it;s thing but no lights ever turn on or off.

I even swapped  controller board and the same issue. To me that rules out the controller.

 

I have swapped X-10 interface with another unit and the same. EDIT. upon check I had installed a PSC04 one way.  Maybe it is just that my PSC05 unit has died.

 

Is a TW523 a valid replacement for a PSC05? 

 

https://www.amazon.c...=osi&th=1&psc=1

 

All the hardwired device function fine, security system and temp and motion detectors.

 

I can us an X-10 outlet receiver and a handheld controller and turn lights on and off so to me that verifies that the Lightolier firewall panel is processing signals.However the firewall does not show any activity when using the X-10 controller.

 

If I turn a regular switch on the panel show receiving and then broadcasting the signal.

 

How would I go about measuring voltage on the pins of the cable coming from the omni to see if a signal is being sent?

 

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9774 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted 14 April 2020 - 11:20 AM

Is a TW523 a valid replacement for a PSC05? 

 

Yes.

 

For years now using the JV Engineering  XTB-IIR High-Power 2-Phase Repeater

 

You might have a defective TW-523 or some noise / signal sucking going on.

 

How would I go about measuring voltage on the pins of the cable coming from the omni to see if a signal is being sent?

 

Never done this before.  Jeff has verbiage describing methodologies to measure output / input signals type of stuff.

 

I do leave the old Elk X10 signal tester on line 24/7.  

 

Also utilize Homeseer automation software. 

 

Current plugin is connected to a CM11A and in debug mode very chatty where you can see the X10 traffic on the power line. 


#3 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9774 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted 14 April 2020 - 07:43 PM

There is someone selling an XTB-IIR on Homeseer right now for $75.  See here.

 

https://forums.homes...tw523-emulation


