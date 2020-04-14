Yet another Omni gone weird

Posted 14 April 2020 - 10:34 AM

My OmniPro with Litolier lighting several weeks ago stopped acting on X-10 signals and then about a week later stopped completing any commands or updating any switch status. The controller thinks it is sending commands and under status show it doing it;s thing but no lights ever turn on or off.

I even swapped controller board and the same issue. To me that rules out the controller.

I have swapped X-10 interface with another unit and the same. EDIT. upon check I had installed a PSC04 one way. Maybe it is just that my PSC05 unit has died.

Is a TW523 a valid replacement for a PSC05?

https://www.amazon.c...=osi&th=1&psc=1

All the hardwired device function fine, security system and temp and motion detectors.

I can us an X-10 outlet receiver and a handheld controller and turn lights on and off so to me that verifies that the Lightolier firewall panel is processing signals.However the firewall does not show any activity when using the X-10 controller.

If I turn a regular switch on the panel show receiving and then broadcasting the signal.

How would I go about measuring voltage on the pins of the cable coming from the omni to see if a signal is being sent?