Where to buy sensors, switches, wire?

Posted Today, 11:34 AM

Removed the bottom piece of the door sweep on one door which was too much work. Next doors removed the door frame molding on one side which was much easier.

My original set up used wired to the omni pro panel sensors and button.

The new set up which was more for testing added: (locally added as the sensors are wired to a Tasmota firmware updated WiFi SonOff switch doing MQTT

1 - new switches (over the old switches) for a down and up sensor (surface mounted and much more reasonably priced compared to the steel cabled sensors).

Only posted the down position garage door sensor. The top position orginal sensor is same type (bolted to the rail). The surface mounted sensor is just stuck on to the big one. I added a small plastic box to use as a junction for the wires. Got a bit carried away and cut the GD door light beam sensor wires and put them in a PVC tube and soldered the wires later on. (with the reset of the sensor wires over doing it a bit).

2 - converting a digital open close button to an analog button (found a digital button cheap)

3 - added a temperature sensor to the WiFi concocation (just added a DSXXX to one GPIO)

The pictures are self explanatory. I used the commercial type garage door sensor with 3 wires instead of 2. (NO and NC set). Thinking I purchased the GD sensors at Worthington.