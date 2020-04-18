100 PSI pressure sensor source?

Posted Today, 02:40 PM

Looking for a replacement 100 PSI sensor with 0-5V output (actually 5V supply and output to 4.5V) to monitor a pump. I had a working system but must have left a little water in the sensor last fall so it froze. Had a CentriPro 9K518 I picked up surplus cheap but see a replacement is $200. Lots of others on amazon and ebay but also many reports of them failing or not working at all. This is for plain water, no chlorine or other chemicals. Just pumps from a creek and the sensor is used to shut down the pump if no pressure. I suppose I could use a regular pump switch and set the pressure point but having a readout of actual pressure lets me know when the filter needs cleaning.

Can anyone recommend a decent quality one for $50 or less?

