Connecting to Networx nx-8v2 via modem

Started by JVR , Today, 04:46 AM

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

Hello everyone,

 

The same old story:
I've bought a house with an nx-8V2 and I am looking for the codes.

The previous owner gave me the arm/disarm codes and some documentation but nothing else.
Now I am looking for the programming code since I want to add some smoke detectors.

 

The system was connected via a landline to the alarm company.
 

I've tried directly connecting to the panel via modem using the resistor trick.
I am using a recommended modem (US robotics 56k) and the dl900 software version 3.04

When the modem dials the panel I can hear it dialing and ringing.
After pressing *99 on the keypad to connect I hear some data being transmitted and the ringing stopts but the software stays offline until I get an error message saying it can't connect.
 

When I triggerd an event (disconnected the emergency battery) and opened the line via callback => answer now, it briefly connected  following with the error message "error writing data to module 0.....0".
https://photos.app.g...8G1rLvq565jwELA
 

From what I've read it should be possible to directly connect to the panel using a modem.
Are there some stepts I am missing for getting a connection?

 

Sincerely,

Jonas


