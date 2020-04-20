Connecting to Networx nx-8v2 via modem

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

Hello everyone,

The same old story:

I've bought a house with an nx-8V2 and I am looking for the codes.

The previous owner gave me the arm/disarm codes and some documentation but nothing else.

Now I am looking for the programming code since I want to add some smoke detectors.

The system was connected via a landline to the alarm company.



I've tried directly connecting to the panel via modem using the resistor trick.

I am using a recommended modem (US robotics 56k) and the dl900 software version 3.04

When the modem dials the panel I can hear it dialing and ringing.

After pressing *99 on the keypad to connect I hear some data being transmitted and the ringing stopts but the software stays offline until I get an error message saying it can't connect.



When I triggerd an event (disconnected the emergency battery) and opened the line via callback => answer now, it briefly connected following with the error message "error writing data to module 0.....0".

https://photos.app.g...8G1rLvq565jwELA



From what I've read it should be possible to directly connect to the panel using a modem.

Are there some stepts I am missing for getting a connection?

Sincerely,

Jonas