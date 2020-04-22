Has anyone totally replaced their OPII with a HS2 and been able to get the same degree of automation programing?
Omni Pro II replaced by Homeseer S2?
Started by chasers03 , Today, 09:27 AM
Posted Today, 09:27 AM
Posted Today, 10:24 AM
No.
Personally have always used Homeseer 2,3,4 as an addedum to the OmniPro 2 panel.
I do run Homeseer Touch or OmniPro Touch on the same tabletop touchscreens.
The touchscreens today also function as Homeseer speakers in whatever voice fonts I use.
Just tinkering with using the Alexa devices as TTS and media players which work on demand from HA scripting.
Currently testing new box running Homeseer 4 beta.
Same combo will be running on this box as the minipc box.
Only running-testing Homeseer 4 plugins on beta Homeseer 4.
Still have a micro travel router inside of the OmniPro 2 panel. Might replace this device with a Qotom 2 NIC port iXX mini PC doing same as micro travel router plus Homeseer and Home Assistant. Only this box will be inside of the Leviton media panel.
New old mini pc box is running the follow.
1 - Homeseer 3 / Omni Plugin
2 - Mosquitto server
3 - Home Assistant in Docker - OmniLinkBridge in Docker - Alexa media plugin
4 - Windows 7e in an Oracle Virtual Box (for Microsoft SAPI)
