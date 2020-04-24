Hifi-2 not discoverable in Setup Utility

Posted Yesterday, 12:19 PM

My new home has an OP IIe system with HiFi-2 home audio.

I managed to get the OP IIe set up correctly, and needed to install Parallels on my mac to run the Setup Utility (the home came with an older pc tablet to control the home automation but the Windows version is so old it is unable to connect to my AT&T WGB210 router).

Anyway, I have the Setup Utility installed, and my OPIIr and HiFi-2 are both connected via ethernet cables from their main board to a Cat5 switchbox, then to my wireless router... however the Setup Utility is not able to discover the HiFi-2 system on my local network.

Is there a default IP address that I'm missing somehow?

Current network settings in the setup utility are:

DHCP Enabled

TCP port: 23

HAI Dock UPDP Port: 4372 (this is grey and unable to be changed)

(everything below is un-changable unless DHCP is disabled)

IP Address: 192.168.1.98

Subnet Mark: 255.255.255.0

Default Gateway: 192.168.1.1

Is there something that I'm missing? I'm sort of stuck trying to get this set up... thanks in advance!

EDIT TO ADD: I even tried connecting a cat5 from the ethernet port from the HiFi-2 board directly to my router (to bypass the ethernet switchbox) and that also didn't find the HiFi unit during the network scan in Setup Utility

Edited by HoustonHAI, Yesterday, 02:48 PM.