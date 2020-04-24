Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Hifi-2 not discoverable in Setup Utility

Started by HoustonHAI , Yesterday, 12:19 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 HoustonHAI

HoustonHAI

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts

Posted Yesterday, 12:19 PM

My new home has an OP IIe system with HiFi-2 home audio.

 

I managed to get the OP IIe set up correctly, and needed to install Parallels on my mac to run the Setup Utility (the home came with an older pc tablet to control the home automation but the Windows version is so old it is unable to connect to my AT&T WGB210 router).

 

Anyway, I have the Setup Utility installed, and my OPIIr and HiFi-2 are both connected via ethernet cables from their main board to a Cat5 switchbox, then to my wireless router... however the Setup Utility is not able to discover the HiFi-2 system on my local network.

 

Is there a default IP address that I'm missing somehow?

 

Current network settings in the setup utility are:

 

DHCP Enabled

TCP port: 23

HAI Dock UPDP Port: 4372 (this is grey and unable to be changed)

 

(everything below is un-changable unless DHCP is disabled)

 

IP Address: 192.168.1.98

Subnet Mark: 255.255.255.0

Default Gateway: 192.168.1.1

 

 

Is there something that I'm missing? I'm sort of stuck trying to get this set up... thanks in advance!

 

EDIT TO ADD: I even tried connecting a cat5 from the ethernet port from the HiFi-2 board directly to my router (to bypass the ethernet switchbox) and that also didn't find the HiFi unit during the network scan in Setup Utility


Edited by HoustonHAI, Yesterday, 02:48 PM.

#2 LQtechvn

LQtechvn

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 172 posts
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Audio:HAI
  • CCTV:ip, dvr

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

download iOS app named Net Analyzer to scan device on your network, May be you can see Hi-Fi information included IP address.


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·