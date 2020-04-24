Jump to content


Haiku offsite connection

Started by chasers03 , Yesterday, 03:36 PM

#1 chasers03

chasers03

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 94 posts
  • Location:Seneca
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Harmony
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, Z-Wave
  • Audio:HAI

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

In the home I have no troubles connecting Haiku to my OmniPro two but when away I am unable To connect to the Omni Pro with my iPhone. In the past I have set up the Haiku App to connect using my public Wi-Fi address. But recently this address is not working.
Can anybody give me ideas on how to connect offsite?

#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9791 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 05:10 PM

Unrelated to Haiku here I utilize IPSec VPN when away / offsite.  Works fine with my phone, tablet or laptop and my OmniPro panel.

 

Now a days most SOHO routers have option adding of VPN servers.  Here utilize PFSense.


