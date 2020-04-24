In the home I have no troubles connecting Haiku to my OmniPro two but when away I am unable To connect to the Omni Pro with my iPhone. In the past I have set up the Haiku App to connect using my public Wi-Fi address. But recently this address is not working.
Can anybody give me ideas on how to connect offsite?
Haiku offsite connection
Started by chasers03 , Yesterday, 03:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:10 PM
Unrelated to Haiku here I utilize IPSec VPN when away / offsite. Works fine with my phone, tablet or laptop and my OmniPro panel.
Now a days most SOHO routers have option adding of VPN servers. Here utilize PFSense.
