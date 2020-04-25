Posted Today, 01:51 AM

Hi There, It is quite a challenge controlling all of our smart home devices in a simple and effective way like controlling from our phones. I've seen a lot of comparisons about different Smart Hubs. First of all, Smart hubs primary purpose is to connect all your IoT (Internet of Things) devices and control it centrally via mobile/tablet/computer. Instead of manually controlling them, it is very much convenient to be able to control even when we are away. A lot of good feedback for Wink and SmartThings, but they really function the same honestly. What is your preference? Personally, I like the SmartThings, It has a bigger memory, USB port, it has no limitation as to how many devices you can connect, and it has a battery backup. Check this review for more details - thewiredshopper.com/wink-2-vs-smartthings-which-one-should-you-buy