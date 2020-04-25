Jump to content


Triple Monitor stand suggestions

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 07:18 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 AM

I have an antique office (circa 1930's VP corporate office sized) desk in my home office here with a custom made glass top.  Currently have 3 LCD monitors on it that occupy too much of the desk these days.

 

Looking to purchase a triple monitor holder that clips on to back side of desk.  Only concern is desk glass top such that an ideal monitor holder will be thin and flat on the top to go under the glass rather than on top of the glass.

 

Other features is that I want to be able to pull monitors closer to user (wife) or back to end of desk (for me).

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

 

 


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 AM

I know of nothing that'd slide under the glass top you'd put on an antique desk.  There's just not enough clearance under the glass to allow for a decently strong kind of mount.  I suppose you could replace whatever cushions/pads you have under the existing glass to increase the gap, but then you're also putting the overall strength of the glass at risk by reducing the mounting points of pressure and the span between them.  Glass doesn't take well to bending. 

 

There are any number of ways to rig up a mounting arm.  Floor, wall, side of furniture, etc. Have you considered a floor mounted base?  

Another point to consider is if you found a workable mount you could have a local glass company fabricate a piece for you that has a suitable cut-out to accommodate the mount.


#3 mikefamig

mikefamig

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 AM

How about a big screen tv mounted on the wall with three separate inputs?

 

Mike.


#4 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

How about a big screen tv mounted on the wall with three separate inputs?

 

;)

 

Already have a 42" TV mounted on one wall in the office over some book shelves.


#5 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

Thinking I can mount / glue a piece of wood on the back side of the desk to support the mount. 

 

There is a short bookshelve along the back side of the desk (another antique).  


