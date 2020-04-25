Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Sirius XM Now Playing

Started by simonmason , Yesterday, 09:20 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 simonmason

simonmason

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 83 posts
  • Software:Harmony, Main Lobby
  • Hardware:CaddX, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, Z-Wave, ZigBee
  • Audio:Nuvo
  • Phone:VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 AM

Does anyone have a way to get Sirius XM Now playing information?  I can't find anything regarding an API.  Ideally I would like to query a specific channel and see what is playing on it - Artist, title, etc.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·