Does anyone have a way to get Sirius XM Now playing information? I can't find anything regarding an API. Ideally I would like to query a specific channel and see what is playing on it - Artist, title, etc.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Sirius XM Now Playing
Started by simonmason , Yesterday, 09:20 AM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users