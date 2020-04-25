Jump to content


Anyone tried the walabot stud sensor?

Started by JimS , Yesterday, 10:38 AM

#1 JimS

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 AM

Have a project to install some recessed cabinets and thing there is some wiring in the way.  Could just wait to get into the wall so I really don't NEED this but think it's a pretty nifty thing if it works reasonably well.  I saw a post here but it is several years old.  They have a plus model for about $20 more.  Hard to tell if on line reviews are unbiased or not so wanted some input here.


#2 RAL

Posted Yesterday, 05:14 PM

I've been tempted by it, but after reading many negative reviews on Amazon, I decided it wasn't worth spending the money.


