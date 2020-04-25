Omni Pro 2 12v Smoke detectors NOT READY

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Hi All,

I recently had my OP2 controller fail as I was updating it and everything defaulted. I could not ping it, and ended up sending it to Leviton for repair. I got it back and everything is working with one exception. I've had the system about ten years, but for some reason zone 1 & zone 2 where I have my smoke detectors wired is NOT READY. I'm thinking it must be defaulted to NO and I need it to be NC? Does it default to NO? As I mentioned, I have had the system installed for years, but i don't remember having to do anything different with the smokes when I installed.

I'm hoping for some direction on how I can program this in PCA on zone 1 & zone 2.

Thanks in advance for any help.