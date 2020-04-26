Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Forgotten Disarm Code- Hai Omni Pro 2 (I think)- Would LOVE help!

Started by Aklein351 , Yesterday, 09:04 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 Aklein351

Aklein351

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

Hello, 

New here- Long story short my father set up our Hai Omni almost 10 years ago. He has since died. 

At one point a number of years ago the thing went absolutely crazy, flashing lights, sirens, etc. I had no idea what the disarm code was and as such was forced to unplug it, it has sat like that since. 

 

I'm attempting to bring it back to life. I unplugged the backup battery as it was surely leaking/warped, disconnected the "horn" wires on the panel so that I can fiddle with this thing in relative silence, and plugged it back in. 

The panel appears to work (although the 5.7 touch screen panel is stuck in "reconnecting" screen). 

At the moment I'm more concerned about the main panel. Is there some way of resetting the disarm code? 

Thanks in advance!

Adam


#2 LQtechvn

LQtechvn

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 173 posts
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Audio:HAI
  • CCTV:ip, dvr

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Hello, 

New here- Long story short my father set up our Hai Omni almost 10 years ago. He has since died. 
At one point a number of years ago the thing went absolutely crazy, flashing lights, sirens, etc. I had no idea what the disarm code was and as such was forced to unplug it, it has sat like that since. 
 
I'm attempting to bring it back to life. I unplugged the backup battery as it was surely leaking/warped, disconnected the "horn" wires on the panel so that I can fiddle with this thing in relative silence, and plugged it back in. 

The panel appears to work (although the 5.7 touch screen panel is stuck in "reconnecting" screen). 

At the moment I'm more concerned about the main panel. Is there some way of resetting the disarm code? 

Thanks in advance!

Adam

 
try to use PC Access to load controller information, Use ethernet connection if you know controller IP, Port, Encrypt Key or use serial connection if you forget or unknown.

Edited by LQtechvn, Yesterday, 10:30 PM.

Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·